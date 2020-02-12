Shah Rukh Khan picks his Oscar favourites that inspire him to make great cinema

While King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan reigns over Indian cinema, there are films around the world that boost his imagination and inspire him to make great films.

In a video making rounds on the internet of the My Name is Khan actor, he can be seen talking about some of his most favourite films.

He termed the recent Academy Award winning hit Parasite as one of his favourites saying: “It’s an amazing coincidence.”

Apart from that, he also sang praises for Joaquin Pheonix’s Joker, for which he had earlier said on Twitter: “So well nuanced. So felt...quietly screaming...”

He further said that he still wouldn’t call these the greatest ever because for him, that title is strictly reserved for Sholay and Dirty Harry.