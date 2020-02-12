Sara Ali Khan looks embarrassed as fans call her 'bhabi' in front of Kartik Aaryan: Watch

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are on the promotional spree of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and the couple is visiting different cities in this regard.



The Simmba actress and Kartik also appeared on the Indian comedy show — the Kapil Sharma Show — to promote the film last week.

Fans of Sara and Kartik are too excited to watch the couple together on the silver screen.

Recently, during a promotional event, Sara and Kartik’s fans suddenly started chanting ‘Bhabhi, Bhabhi’ (sister-in-law) for Sara Ali Khan.

This left Sara Ali Khan quite embarrassing while Kartik kept smiling after hearing.

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal, the sequel his 2009 film with same title, will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

Kartik and Sara have announced to watch the film together.