Salman Khan ditches the bodyguards and hits the road on his bicycle

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan became the talk of town after he hit the road in Mumbai not in a limousine but on a bicycle.

A video of the Sultan superstar has been making rounds on the internet showing him riding away without his army of bodyguards and nonchalantly on his way to work on the sets of Bigg Boss 13.

The Bharat star was dressed casual and athletic wear in a pair of shorts, a hoodie, cap and sneakers.

Meanwhile on the work front, the actor much like every year, has his hands full in 2020 as well as he will next be seen in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani and Kick 2.

