Ananya Panday to romance Vijay Deverakonda, not Janhvi Kapoor

Vijay Deverakonda is not an unknown name for Indian cinema as the actor has starred in numerous successful Telugu films.

Now the Arjun Reddy actor has got his first breakthrough in Bollywood as he is all set to make his Hindi-film debut with a mixed martial arts heavy action movie.

Previously speculations about Janhvi Kapoor starring alongside him had been circling around but now reports have confirmed that not the Dhadak star but Ananya Panday will be starring opposite the Telugu actor in his Bollywood debut and the shooting will be kicked off in March.

A report by Mumbai Mirror stated, "Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to start shooting mid-March or in the first week of April."

Earlier the co-producer of the film, Karan Johar also took to his Instagram to announce the upcoming film. He put up a picture of Vijay posing alongside Puri and Charmme Kaur. The snap was labelled as "Thrilled to be a partner on this journey, best of luck to our entire team! @apoorva1972 @thedeverakonda @purijagannadh @charmmekaur‪ @dharmamovies @puriconnects ‪#PCfilm."

On the front work Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film World Famous Lover. The movie is all set to hit screens on February 14, 2020. Meanwhile Ananya is busy shooting for her next film Khali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khattar.