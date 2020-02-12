Vicky Kaushal is everything Katrina Kaif wanted the man in her life to be

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been frequently grabbing the headlines owing to their public appearances together, sparking speculations of being in a relationship.

However, the rumored celebrity couple have always kept their lips sealed about the buzz circling over the social media.

As per recent revelations by an inside source the Zero actor is being contemplative regarding her feelings for the Raazi actor: “But now she is sure of her feelings for Vicky (Kaushal). He has been a friend for some time now. He is trustworthy, dependable, and devoted. In brief, all that Katrina ever wanted the man in her life to be."

Although there has been no official announcement of the alleged couple dating but as per the reports, the duo is in all probability to come forth in public with an official statement soon.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will be released on March 27, 2020. While Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which is set to be released on February 21, 2020.