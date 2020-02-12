Kriti Sanon shares her experiences juggling multiple films

Kriti Sanon has been busy since the start of 2020, juggling multiple productions.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kriti was asked about her hectic schedule and whether she feels that it is beginning to make her feel ‘overexposed’, to this, the star replied by saying, “I don’t think there’s anything called ‘overexposing’. You are an actor, and you are meant to perform. You should do as much work as you can, which is physically possible. I never think of that!”

Kriti does not believe in doing anything just for the sake of curtailing boredom, she feels that a person’s reasoning should be well thought through. “I don’t want to do something just to fill my three months ‘oh khaali hain toh kar leti hoon’ (oh I’m free so I should do it). The reason should be right -- why you are doing a film. It should come from within. In my career I have taken that step when I did something because I was free. It doesn’t turn out right. It’s better to sit at home than do something which you are not fully involved in.”

She revealed “I am very happy,” however, “it’s also a bit of a responsibility on your shoulder. I feel I am ready for carrying an entire film, and think so is my audience. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) changed things for me. People started looking at me as an actor seriously, they appreciated my performance. It was a big deal for me. When Luka Chuppi did well, I felt my thinking is resonating with the audience. They liked what I liked, and hopefully, that continues!”