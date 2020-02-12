Sajal Ali hints at getting married soon?

One of the most admired celebrity couples, Sajal Ali and her fiancé Ahad Raza Mir have been the talk of the town since they got engaged in June last year.



On Tuesday, the Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of flowers and a red bridal dress on her story leaving fans with ample questions.

Fans have started speculating that the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress is dropping hints of a wedding ceremony taking place soon.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2019.

Recently, Sajal celebrated her 26th birthday and received love and best wishes from fans and family including Ahad Raza Mir who also showered love and affection on Sajal.

On the work front, Sajal is currently essaying a fictional role of Momina Sultan in the drama serial Alif while Ahad Raza Mir is seen in Ehd-e-Wafa.