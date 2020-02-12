Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain all smiles at Hania Aamir's birthday bash

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain could be seen beaming with bliss as Pakistan’s favourite celebrity couple on Tuesday attended a surprise birthday party of actress and singer Hania Aamir.



In the photos and videos circulating on social media, the Raanjha Raanjha Kardi actress and husband Yasir could be seen attending the birthday celebrations of their fellow industry insider.

According to media reports, the surprise birthday bash of Hania Aamir was hosted by her rumoured love Asim Azhar.



The Titli actress turned 23 today, Wednesday.

Iqra and Yasir looked stunning in a PDA-filled photo from the birthday party.