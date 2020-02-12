Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn is 'not too different from how she imagined him to be'

Kajol has had one of the most stable relationships in all of Hollywood. Her marriage to Ajay Devgn is close to its 20 year mark in at this point.

Kajol has showcased, time and time again, the strong bond she and her husband share. During a previous interview, the star explained that Ajay has turned into an extension of her own body over the years.



During a conversation with Hindustan Times the star candidly talked about Ajay Devgn’s dive into production. She revealed that she has seen her husband change into all three avatars, through her very own eyes.

She was quoted as saying, “I actually know all three versions of him, and I married all three of them. He’s not too different from how I imagined him to be.”

She concluded by saying, “In fact, all three versions of him were created in front of me. We’ve been married for 20 years, which is a long time. When I married him, he wasn’t a producer then, at least not to this extent.”