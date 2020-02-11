close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2020

THIS 'One Direction' singer wants to hang out with Brad Pitt

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 11, 2020

Brad Pitt on Sunday won his first Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards for his role in the Quentin Tarantino directorial  "Once  Upon  A Time In Hollywood".

Fans  flooded social media websites  with endearing posts dedicated to the Hollywood hunk following his speech at the Oscars.

Brad Pitt dedicated his award to his children and used his speech to take a jibe at Republicans.

Among thousands of fans who showered love and praises on  the "Gladiator" star was  former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

Reacting to Pitt's achievement,  Haron took to Twitter to express his wish of hanging out with Brad Pitt. 

Below is Niall Horan's reaction:


 

