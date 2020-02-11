THIS 'One Direction' singer wants to hang out with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt on Sunday won his first Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards for his role in the Quentin Tarantino directorial "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

Fans flooded social media websites with endearing posts dedicated to the Hollywood hunk following his speech at the Oscars.

Brad Pitt dedicated his award to his children and used his speech to take a jibe at Republicans.

Among thousands of fans who showered love and praises on the "Gladiator" star was former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

Reacting to Pitt's achievement, Haron took to Twitter to express his wish of hanging out with Brad Pitt.

Below is Niall Horan's reaction:



