Tue Feb 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2020

Inside Jay-Z , Beyoncé post-Oscars Gold Party

Tue, Feb 11, 2020

Jay-Z and Beyoncé  on Sunday hosted the post-Oscars Gold Party at  Chateau Marmont, a hotel located at Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

It was the the third annual party of hip-hop royal couple and their friends from the music industry and the Tinseltown.

According to social media, the part was attended by Adele, Rihanna, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, ASAP Rocky, Reese Witherspoon, ASAP Ferg, June Ambrose and Ellen Pompeo. 

Here are some photos from the party:



View this post on Instagram

#maverickmonday #GoldParty Gang

A post shared by June Ambrose (@juneambrose) on


View this post on Instagram

#maverickmonday #goldparty My #oscar @gucci gang

A post shared by June Ambrose (@juneambrose) on




View this post on Instagram

Queen #GoldParty

A post shared by Beyoncé Schizofrenica (@beyonceschizofrenica) on



