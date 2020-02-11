Inside Jay-Z , Beyoncé post-Oscars Gold Party

Jay-Z and Beyoncé on Sunday hosted the post-Oscars Gold Party at Chateau Marmont, a hotel located at Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

It was the the third annual party of hip-hop royal couple and their friends from the music industry and the Tinseltown.

According to social media, the part was attended by Adele, Rihanna, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, ASAP Rocky, Reese Witherspoon, ASAP Ferg, June Ambrose and Ellen Pompeo.

Here are some photos from the party:
































