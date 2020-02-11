Kartik Aaryan takes a jibe at Sara Ali Khan's pre-weight loss days in latest post

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan’s journey to weight loss is no news to the world as she keeps reminding the world of how far she has now come.

Engaging in some friendly banter over just that was her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan who shared a photo of himself feeding the 24-year-old Simmba actor with his own hands.

“Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho. Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein [You have become quite thin. Let’s get you back to your original weight],” he captioned the post.

Last month, the Kedarnath starlet had ‘made light of what was’ by posting a throwback video of herself pre-transformation.



“Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was. Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit,” she had said.

Currently Kartik and Sara are occupied with the promotions of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, which will see the light of day on February 14, 2020.

