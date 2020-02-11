Parineeti Chopra urges fans to stay safe while travelling amid coronavirus scare

With the coronavirus scare enveloping the globe, Bollywood stars in the midst of their travels are reminding fans how to stay safe.

Parineeti Chopra was the latest to join the list as she shared on her Instagram a picture of herself at the airport with a mask on, urging her fans and followers to take precautionary measures during their travels.

“Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe,” read her caption.

The actor, along with an n95 mask, rocked the airport look as she donned a white loose button-down, baggy denims with white sneakers.



In the midst of the coronavirus scare, several B-Town bigwigs including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sunny Leone have been spotted travelling with masks on.