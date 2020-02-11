Alaya F sheds light on her future in Bollywood after 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

The future is already looking quite bright for the new girl on the block Alaya F who has just made her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor despite having entered the industry just now, is already piquing the interest of many people in the industry.

Speaking about her future in Bollywood, Alaya was quoted by DNA India as saying: “I am just exploring my options. There’s a lot of interest coming from a lot of people. I am very grateful. I just hope I make the right choices now. I don’t have a set idea on what I want to do or specifically not do. I want people to look at me in all sorts of ways. I don’t want to be categorised as an actor who does a certain type of roles.”

"Initially, people would have reasons to say no. I would be very upset. I would wonder ‘why not?’ Then I realised that if people are making a film and investing crores in it, at the end of the day they have to make a decision that is right for their film.”

“Once I realised that I focused on doing my best. Now when I see Jawaani Jaaneman, I feel the character is exactly like me. I remember looking at the character and saying, ‘oh my god! I am perfect for the character’. I was lucky to fit into this role. I was lucky that Tia was like me and thankfully they also liked my acting. It worked out well," she added.

Daughter of actor Pooja Bedi, Alaya Furniturewalla has already signed a three-film deal with Northern Lights Films as well as a venture with Pooja Entertainment.