Storm Ciara helps British Airways flight break record

A British Airways flight recorded the fastest journey from New York to London with help from Storm Ciara that has been battering Britain from the past couple of days.



A jet stream — fast flowing, narrow air currents — caused by Storm Ciara helped the Boeing 747-436 reach speeds of 825 mph (1,327 km/h) from New York to London.



The flight arrived at the Heathrow Airport in London 80 minutes ahead of its schedule. The plane flew at the subsonic speed from New York to London in four hours and 56 minutes. The flight was supposed to land at London's Heathrow Airport at 6.25am but arrived at 4.43am.

We prioritise safety over speed: British Airways

British Airways spoke about the record, stating that their pilots focused more on safety of its passengers rather than records.

"We always prioritise safety over speed records. Our highly-trained pilots made the most of the conditions to get customers back to London well ahead of time," said the airline in a statement.

The previous record for the fastest transatlantic journey by an aircraft, according to international news reports, was five hours and 13 minutes by The Norwegian.

However, it cannot be said whether the British Airways flight broke the world record or not as there exists no independent flight record to confirm.

Aviation consultant and former BA pilot Alastair Rosenschein said the airplane reached a "phenomenal speed".