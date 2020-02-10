Last surviving cricketer of Pakistan’s inaugural Test XI Waqar Hassan is no more

KARACHI: Waqar Hassan, the last surviving member of Pakistan’s first ever Test team passed away in Karachi, aged 87, his family confirmed on Monday.

A middle order batsman, Waqar was known as an attractive stroke player. He used to be considered as Pakistan’s man of crisis in initial days of the country’s Test cricket. He represented Pakistan in 21 Tests between 1952 and 1959, scoring 1071 runs at an average of 31.50.

According to Waqar’s family, the former cricketer breathed his last on Monday morning.

Waqar Hassan made his first-class debut at 17 and toured India in 1952 for Pakistan’s first ever series. He scored 8 and 5 on Pakistan’s debut Test at Delhi. However, his class came to everyone’s notice when he smashed 81 in first innings of the third Test in the series at Bombay after Pakistan were six wickets down with just 60 on board. He scored another 65 in the second innings of the same Test.

In the fifth Test of the same series at Calcutta, Waqar batted for over five hours to score 97 and saved the day and match for Pakistan.

His finest moment came in 1955-56 during the second Test against New Zealand. After six wickets had fallen for 111, he and Imtiaz Ahmed added a brilliant 308. He smashed his career best 189.

He also served as a national selector several times after his retirement. He was the chief selector when Pakistan beat India 3–0 at home in 1982-83

His funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday at Masjid e Saheem in Karachi’s DHA followed by burial at Phase-VIII graveyard.