For the Love of ELECTRONICS!

Electronics enthusiasts, techies and all-round gadget lovers will be excited to learn that Symbios is announcing its iLoveSymbios Sale and with it comes the chance to get your hands on the latest brands and products for just a fraction of the original price.

Our teams were given early access to the deals and discounts on offer and we can say that a lot of the stuff online is downright amazing. So, lets break down the best things to buy in the iLoveSymbios sale

People love iPhones and the ILoveSymbios sale features a range of iPhones (both new and slightly) used at beyond belief prices.

If flexibility is what gets you going for with respect to laptops, Symbios has a wide variety of netbooks, notebooks, exquisitely crafted 2-in-1s, ultra-slim laptops at prices that will knock your socks off.

There is a wide variety of watches (both smart and basic) at insanely low prices. You could buy an android/iOS compatible watch in the sale for under 2000Rs

Tech lovers would also love getting their hands on amazing smart bands, true wireless earphones, smart TV boxes (to turn your conventional TVs into smart TVs) VR headsets etc.

Symbios.pk which was recently bought out by the bullseye group – a truly all rounder marketing agency, has been working very aggressively to evolve the Symbios brand which has since 2006 served over a million customers across destinations in Pakistan and abroad.

As far as speakers go, JBL truly leads the beat with its vibrant stereo sound and a lithium-ion battery that gives you over 12 hours of high-quality audio playtime anytime, anywhere with its sleek portable designs. If you hope to be the life of the party a JBL portable speaker is certainly the way forward.

Symbios provides not only a broad range of varieties to choose from, each possessing distinct functions and capabilities, but also offer said devices at the most competitive prices imaginable in the market and that goes for all our spectacular selection of tech products.

With their differentiated product offerings like slightly used products, jadoo deals etc. and always on discounts they understand that Pakistani consumers are hungry for electronics, tech and gadgets – but they need it at a price that they are comfortable with. So when you think about how much you love your gadgets and how much you would love to get your hands on some, so much more remember Symbios.pk your one-stop online Electronic Megastore where no matter what the season, when it comes to tech, love is always in the air.

To fall in love with amazing deals click now at https://www.symbios.pk/i-love-symbios