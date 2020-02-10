Kumail Nanjiani reveals his father's bizarre yet hilarious way of showing how proud he is

Fans weren’t the only ones completely captivated by Kumail Nanjiani’s recent buff up as it turns out, the major transformation had even left his father swayed away.

The actor turned to his Twitter to share with fans his father’s eccentric yet endearing way of telling the world how proud he is of his son.

Nanjiani posted a picture of a customized pair of socks that his dad owns with shirtless pictures of him printed all over them along with the words “I am his dad.”

“Visiting the parents. My dad has these socks," he wrote.

NPR host Linda Holmes jokingly wrote under the post, "This might be the best thing I've seen this year?"

The comedian responded to her comment saying: "He said it says that so people don’t think he’s got some random shirtless guy on his socks. He did it to avoid embarrassment. Mission accomplished."