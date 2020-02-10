Katrina Kaif is all praises for entire 'Malang' team

Action thriller Malang, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, has impressed Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

Katrina took to Instagram and appreciated the entire team of Malang, after it released last week.

The Bharat actress shared a poster of the film in the story and wrote, “Well done to the entire team of Malang.”

She also tagged Aditya Roy Kapoor and praised his outstanding performance. She added ‘fire’ and ‘applause’ emoticon after Aditya’s name.

The Sooryavanshi actress also urged the fans to go and watch Malang.

She wrote, “And people if you haven’t seen it yet, go do nowwwwwwwwww”.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang was released on February 7, 2020 and has collected over Rs 25 crore so far.

On the work front, Katrina would be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film will hit theatres in March this year.