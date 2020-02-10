This picture of Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira will make your heart flutter for sure

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are known to be one of the most sought-after couples of B-town. Despite their 13-year age gap, the celebrity duo always manages to set up some major couple goals for everyone.

Recently Mira put up a monochrome picture of her and the Bollywood indulged in PDA and fans were left gushing over the delightful chemistry the two share.

In the candid snap, Mira is seen clinging onto Shahid from the back, who seemed too engrossed in some thoughts. The picture was posted without any caption, but their love clearly speaks for itself as it has managed to grab over 30k likes in a single day.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in 2015. The couple are parents to Misha who is now three and one-year-old Zain as well.

