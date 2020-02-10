Kartik Aaryan defends his 'women with defects' comment after intense backlash

Kartik Aaryan was recently ensnared in a controversy owing to his statement regarding fellow industry insider Ayushmann Khurrana and his films.

The Luka Chuppi actor has now come forth clearing the air and defending himself in front of internet trolls.

Previously in an interview with Radio City, Kartik was inquired about his comparison with his close rival Ayushmann Khurrana to which he had replied that Ayushmann does movies on men with defects while he does films on women with defects.

Though the statement was given on a lighter manner but netizens did not take it kindly and since then the Love Aaj Kal actor has been at the receiving end of hateful comments with him getting labelled as ‘chauvinistic’, ‘homophobic’ and ‘misogynistic’.

The 31-year-old actor in his recent interview with ETimes has come forth addressing the mess caused by his statement. He stated, “We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I too reacted on it by saying that I too have stumbled upon it."

Clarifying the matter he further added: "We sometimes tend to take things out of proportion. I do not believe in such things and it was just a light moment. We just read what was written on it and not comment on it. We didn’t even talk about it, we just said what was written.”

Kartik has earlier hit the headlines for wrong reasons as well. Before this, the actor was heavily bashed for a dialogue on marital rape from his last film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was later taken off the film after they realized people’s sentiment were “hurt” after watching the trailer.