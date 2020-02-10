Kali Koechlin gives birth to baby girl, pens emotional note on motherhood

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin welcomed a new addition in her family, a baby girl born on Friday with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

The Gully Boy star took to Instagram to share the news of her daughter’s birth in a heartfelt note. Alongside a picture of baby’s footprints she wrote: “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20," she said, adding: "Let’s give her some space...Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in."

Sharing her experience of childbirth, the actor lauded women saying: “And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth."

"So many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” she added.

Advising everyone to spread love around them the new mother added, “And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. ‘Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves’ Sappho circa 600BC.”



Earlier, Kalki had also revealed to name her daughter ‘Sappho’ after the name of a Greek poetess.