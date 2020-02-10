Yasir Hussain all smiles as he enjoys a day out with friends

Yasir Hussain and his friends enjoyed a day out together at Aqua Beach near Hub, Karachi.



The Baandi star took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with buddies, however, Yasir missed wifey Iqra Aziz.

Yasir Hussain captioned the photos, “aqua beach #pakistan #karachi.”

The actor could be seen all smiling with friends.



While, tagging wife Iqra with love emoji, he wrote, “@iiqraaziz aap ko ana chahiye tha. mis kia aap ko (Iqra you should have joined us. I miss you).”

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have been making headlines since the actor proposed to her during the star-studded Lux Style Awards last year. The couple tied the knot on December 28, 2019.