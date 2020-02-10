Natalie Portman blazes the Oscars 2020 with a nod to female directors

Natalie Portman blazed the Oscars red carpet this 2020 award season. Even though her dress might look ordinary at first glance, closer inspection reveals how intricate and unique the lining of her cape is.



Natalie donned an elegant and regal Dior cape with the names of eight, overlooked female directors stitched on the trims for the event.

None of the directors mentioned were nominated, and the most puzzling part of that, this was due to the fact that no women had ever been nominated for the role of best director, apart from one previous winner.



On the red carpet the star was asked about the reasoning behind this choice, she revealed, “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way."







Check out her reply below:

The directors mentioned, include, Lorene Scafaria from Hustlers, Lulu Wang from The Farewell, Greta Gerwig from Little Women, Mati Diop from Atlantics, Marielle Heller from A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Melina Matsoukas from Queen & Slim, Alma Har’el from Honey Boy, and Céline Sciamma from Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

The Academy has had a history of overlooking female directors in the past. In fact, there has only been one female director to win an award within that category. She is Kathryn Bigelow, who directed The Hurt Locker.

As a not-so-hidden slide at this year’s nominee list, Rae famously quipped, “congratulations to those men,” and successfully drew attention towards the lack of women in that category.

Check out the video below:



