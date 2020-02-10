Crucial talks with PML-Q today: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday crucial negotiations would be held with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in Lahore today (Monday) which would lead to important decisions.

“We will have a significant meeting today with the PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervez Elahi. Negotiations have been held with allies—Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party, Grand Democratic Alliance – and their reservations addressed,” he said while talking to the reporters after inaugurating development schemes and speaking at various functions.

Pervez Khattak inaugurated the natural gas supply to Khawari village and launched work on a road there. He spoke at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers' convention at Zaramena and addressed a science exhibition at a local college.

The defence minister insisted that there was no estrangement with allies and said the government was in contact with the opposition as well to sort out issues. He said the governance was going well and the government was stable and strong. “The government is safe and there will be no in-house change. Those spreading rumours in this regard would taste a defeat," said Pervez Khattak.

He expressed his astonishment when asked to comment on a statement by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif who had reportedly said that his all jailed party members would be bailed out in a fortnight.

Pervez Khattak said the government had respected the court decisions in the past and would continue to follow the very practice in future. “We don’t believe in the politics of deals,” he hastened to add.

The defence minister thanked the people of his hometown Nowshera for always putting trust in him and other members of his family by electing them to assemblies to serve them. Members of KP Assembly Ibrahim Khattak, Idress Khattak, Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Ishaq Khattak, Ismail Khattak and Adalat Khan also spoke on the occasion.