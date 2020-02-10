Oscars 2020: "1917", Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger dominate predictions

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's awards season comes to a close on Sunday at the Oscars, with war film "1917" battling a South Korean thriller ‘Parasite’.

On the other hand, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are hot favorites in the competition for best actor and best actress.



‘1917’ dominates 2020 Oscar predictions, but ‘Parasite’ could surprise. The unique ballot system for best picture -- which involves voters ranking films -- makes the race somewhat tough to predict.



Quentin Tarantino´s "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" remains an outside shot, while Martin Scorsese´s lavish crime epic "The Irishman" appears to have slipped out of contention.



The record Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish, who will soon voice the new James Bond theme song, is one of several high-profile musical guests on a night when all five nominated songs will be performed.



The gala begins at 5 pm in Los Angeles (0100 GMT Monday).

