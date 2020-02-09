Jennifer Lopez sheds tears of joy on Jimmy Fallon Show

Days after her memorable performance with Shakira in the Super Bowl Halftime show, Jennifer Lopez has said it was her life-long dream to do so.

The starlet made her appearance on Friday in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shed few happy tears following the love-bulging reviews of her last performance with Shakira.

'I got emotional because we worked so hard,' Jennifer told Fallon as she wiped off her tears of joy.

Praising the singer Jimmy Fallon said it was unbelievable performance.

'What a great halftime show,' said Fallon amid rousing applause from the audience.



