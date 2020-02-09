close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 9, 2020

Jennifer Lopez sheds tears of joy on Jimmy Fallon Show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 09, 2020

Days after her memorable performance with Shakira in the Super Bowl Halftime show, Jennifer Lopez has said it was her life-long dream to do so.

The starlet made her appearance on Friday in The Tonight Show    Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shed few happy tears following the love-bulging reviews of her last performance with Shakira.

'I got emotional because we worked so hard,' Jennifer told Fallon as she wiped off her tears of joy.

Praising the singer  Jimmy    Fallon said it was   unbelievable performance.

  'What a great halftime show,'  said Fallon amid rousing applause from the audience.


