Bangladesh defeat India to win Under-19 cricket World Cup final

POTCHEFSTROOM: Bangladesh produced a stunning fightback against India in Potchefstroom to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time.
Set 178 to win, Bangladesh slumped to 106 for six before captain Akbar Ali got them back on track.
A brief rainbreak meant a revised target of 170 from 46 overs, with Rakibul Hasan scoring the winning run to secure a three-wicket victory.
India 177 all out in 50 overs (Y. Jaiswal 88, T. Varma 38, D. Jurel 22; A. Das 3-40, T. Sakib 2-28, S. Islam 2-31)
Bangladesh 170-7 in 42.1 overs (P. Emon 47, A. Ali 43 not out; R. Bishnoi 4-30, S. Mishra 2-25)
Toss: Bangladesh
