close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

AFP
February 9, 2020

Bangladesh defeat India to win Under-19 cricket World Cup final

Sports

AFP
Sun, Feb 09, 2020

POTCHEFSTROOM: Bangladesh produced a stunning fightback against India in Potchefstroom to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time.

Set 178 to win, Bangladesh slumped to 106 for six before captain Akbar Ali got them back on track.

A brief rainbreak meant a revised target of 170 from 46 overs, with Rakibul Hasan scoring the winning run to secure a three-wicket victory.

India 177 all out in 50 overs (Y. Jaiswal 88, T. Varma 38, D. Jurel 22; A. Das 3-40, T. Sakib 2-28, S. Islam 2-31)

Bangladesh 170-7 in 42.1 overs (P. Emon 47, A. Ali 43 not out; R. Bishnoi 4-30, S. Mishra 2-25)

Toss: Bangladesh

Latest News

More From Sports