Taapsee Pannu slams trolls for judging her loyalty towards the nation

Taapsee Pannu is one of the very few stars whose free-spiritedness has made them unafraid of criticism or backlash. Recently, she came under fire for her voting destination.



Taapsee Pannu’s decision to fly back to Delhi to cast her vote has come under the radar of trolls as a Twitter user took notice and began questioning why the star has a vote in Delhi while her residency has been shifted to Mumbai ever since her film career began.



Taapsee has never been one to take trolling lightly and so she slammed the user that believes she should have her vote shifted, as she has already done so herself.

Check out the tweet below

Taapsee's reply was a much needed clap back towards unwanted criticism from all corners.

Check out her replies below



