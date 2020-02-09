Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her criterion for choosing films

Janhvi Kapoor had warmed her way into the hearts of fans even before her debut in Bollywood. Her fame is all due to her kindheartedness and humble personality.



During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, she bore her heart on her sleeve and revealed her process towards approaching projects.

She stated that, with her debut in Bollywood, she is starting to learn more about her own self, as both an actor and a person. Since that time she has been busy, slowly refining her taste in cinema.

She revealed, “I feel extremely fortunate that I’ve gotten to know myself more as an actor and as a person over these two years, and it has defined my taste in cinema and altered the way I want to look at the films I want to do."

Before signing on the dotted line, Janhvi revealed her criterion. She revealed that before signing off on anything, “I need to be moved by the content in some way or another. It either needs to make me laugh or touch me. It needs to stay with me till the next day. And having a good energy and a rapport with the director is also very important because at the end of the day, you’ve to be able to collaborate.”