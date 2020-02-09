Did someone propose Disha Patani? ‘Malang’ star reveals SHOCKING information

Disha Patani has very swiftly become the darling of Bollywood fanatics all around the globe, with many swooning over her flawless acting and the way she looks.

The actress, who has made a special place in men’s hearts with the way she looks so effortlessly gorgeous, recently shocked everyone with a startling piece of information about a proposal involving her.

According to Disha, who came forth unveiling interesting facts about herself in a promotional video, no one has ever proposed to her.

She added that she was a total tomboy in her school and because her father was a police officer, no one ever dared to ask her out during her college days too.

Now that she is a star, she added, she does not even attend much of B-town parties and has not come across anyone there too.

Meanwhile, Disha is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, with their numerous hangouts and dinner dates taking the internet by storm every now and then.