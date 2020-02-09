One more FIR lodged against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh

One more FIR has been lodged against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh and director-choreographer Farah Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a minority community by using a religious term in a ‘mocking’ way.



The FIR against tne trio was registered on the complaint of a resident of Gorewada identified as Khushbu Bhagwan Parwar, 27, at Mankapur police station in Nagpur.

This is the fourth complaint against Raveena, Farah and Bharti Singh.

According to the complainant, the trio ‘made a mockery’ of the religious term during a TV show on December 25 last year.

Police officer Inspector Vazeer Sheikh says they would issue summons to the respondents soon.

It may be noted here that Raveena and Farah Khan had extended an apology over their remarks.