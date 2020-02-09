close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 9, 2020

Malaika Arora's formula for parenthood and child rearing

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 09, 2020
Malaika Arora's formula for parenthood and child rearing. Photo: Instagram

Malaika Arora candidly opened up about a number of things related to parenthood in a recent interview.

Malaika revealed her formula for motherhood and stated, "I am a strict mother and my son knows it.”

The star went on to say, “The culture, respect, and integrity need to be maintained and being humble is always a part of it.”

Malaika concluded by revealing what an ideal relationship with her son would look like.

She admitted, “I would want my son to treat me like a friend, which he does.” 

