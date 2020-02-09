Malaika Arora's formula for parenthood and child rearing

Malaika Arora candidly opened up about a number of things related to parenthood in a recent interview.

Malaika revealed her formula for motherhood and stated, "I am a strict mother and my son knows it.”

The star went on to say, “The culture, respect, and integrity need to be maintained and being humble is always a part of it.”

Malaika concluded by revealing what an ideal relationship with her son would look like.

She admitted, “I would want my son to treat me like a friend, which he does.”