Malaika Arora's formula for parenthood and child rearing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Malaika Arora candidly opened up about a number of things related to parenthood in a recent interview.
Malaika revealed her formula for motherhood and stated, "I am a strict mother and my son knows it.”
The star went on to say, “The culture, respect, and integrity need to be maintained and being humble is always a part of it.”
Malaika concluded by revealing what an ideal relationship with her son would look like.
She admitted, “I would want my son to treat me like a friend, which he does.”
Malaika Arora candidly opened up about a number of things related to parenthood in a recent interview.
Malaika revealed her formula for motherhood and stated, "I am a strict mother and my son knows it.”
The star went on to say, “The culture, respect, and integrity need to be maintained and being humble is always a part of it.”
Malaika concluded by revealing what an ideal relationship with her son would look like.
She admitted, “I would want my son to treat me like a friend, which he does.”