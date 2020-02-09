Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan appear on sets of Kapil Sharma Show to promote ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are on the promotional spree of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, appeared on the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie.



The videos and photos circulating on the internet showcase host Kapil Sharma, Sara and Kartik all smiling on the sets of the show.

A video was also shared by Kapil wherein the couple could be seen sitting together.

The Simmba actress and the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also revealed their childhood memories of Valentine’s Day.



Sara and Kartik also shook a leg on the popular track, Haan Main Galat on the sets of Kapil Sharma Show.

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, will hit the cinemas on February 14.