Alaya F's future plans and career goals will leave you in awe

Alaya F is riding on the success of her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman recently, and is all set to take her career to greater heights.

The star candidly spoke about her acting choices in a recent interview, and revealed her preferences. Alaya F admitted that she wants to make more versatile choices in her career.

According to a report by PTI, she was quoted as saying, "I don't want to contain myself at all. I want to pursue all my options, see what feels the best... But I'm just excited to see what comes my way."

"I'm glad that people are liking and appreciating my work, taking note of me. I want to surprise people with what I do and not make predicable choices. I hope within my first five films, I'm able to do five vastly different characters," Alaya added.

Alaya admitted that she was always very observant regarding her grandfather, and mother’s career. She noted the ups and downs in their careers, and shared that one should be prepared for almost anything in this industry.

She revealed, "For me, seeing how volatile the industry can be, what I just focused on is being very good at what I do. If you're good at your craft, no matter the ups and downs things will come back to you."