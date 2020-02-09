Sidharth Malhotra, rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani’s dance video goes viral

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra and his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani’s dance video has taken the internet by storm.



A video from the wedding reception of Armaan Jain is circulating on social media wherein the rumoured lovebirds could be seen shaking a leg together to some upbeat tracks.

Actor Armaan Jain tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra recently.

Sidharth and Kiara sparked romance rumours as they rang in the New Year together on an African Safari.

They have been tight-lipped over their relationship.

On the work front, Sidharth and his rumoured girlfriend will be seen together in their upcoming film Shershaah.

The movie will be released soon.