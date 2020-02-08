Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Hollywood: The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday´s 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood.



This year, nine films are in contention for the top prize: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and "Parasite."

2019 - "Green Book"

2018 - "The Shape of Water"

2017 - "Moonlight"

2016 - "Spotlight"

2015 - "Birdman"

2014 - "12 Years A Slave"

2013 - "Argo"

2012 - "The Artist"

2011 - "The King´s Speech"

2010 - "The Hurt Locker"

2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

2008 - "No Country for Old Men"

2007 - "The Departed"

2006 - "Crash"

2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"

2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

2003 - "Chicago"

2002 - "A Beautiful Mind"

2001 - "Gladiator"

2000 - "American Beauty"