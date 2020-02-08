Mehwish Hayat backs resolution seeking public hangings of child molesters

Mehwish Hayat has come out in support of a resolution that was recently tabled in the National Assembly to seek capital punishment for child rapists.

The lower house of the parliament on Friday passed the resolution calling for the public hanging of convicted child molesters and rapists.

It sparked a fierce debate on Twitter, with people expressing various viewpoints on whether the death penalty could be a deterrence against heinous crimes like child abuse or murder.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish threw her weight behind the resolution, lamenting that "when these rapes & murders of children are reported,we all call for the perpetrators 2 be hung in public. When the govt agrees we all begin 2 hide behind”human right violations".

The "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" actress said the country needs strong deterrents to stop "this rot in society!”.

"Strange when these rapes & murders of children are reported, we all call for the perpetrators 2 be hung in public. When the govt agrees we all begin 2 hide behind”human right violations". Unfortunate as it is, we need strong deterrents to stop this rot in society! #hangchildrapists," read her tweet.



