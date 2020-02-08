Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King receiving death threats for discussing Kobe Bryant assault case

TV host Gayle King is receiving death threats for her remarks about basketball legend Kobe Bryant during a recent interview with retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie, according to Oprah Winfrey.

Appearing on "Hoda and Jenna & Friends", the talk-show titan said her friend Gayle "is not doing well” and has to travel with security because of threats. “She feels very much attacked.”

Gayle King received backlash after CBS released an excerpt of her interview with Leslie.

The clip shows King questioning Kobe's legacy while discussing a 2003 Colorado sexual assault case against the basketball champion and dismissed.

Thousands of social media users including rapper Snoop Dogg lashed out at King for discussing the old allegations after Kobe's death in a helicopter crash which also killed his daughter and several others a few days ago.

Addressing the issue, King said in a video response thta the clip was shared out of context.“I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I’m very angry,” she said.

The CBS channel also issued a clarification, saying the clip “did not reflect the nature and tone” of the complete interview.

Hitting back at the critics Oprah Winfrey sad: "“I can see how people would obviously be very upset if you thought that Gayle was just trying to press to get an answer from Lisa Leslie,” Winfrey continued. “Obviously all things pass, she will be OK, but she hasn’t slept in two days.”