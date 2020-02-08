Brad Pitt apologized ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for his past mistakes in 2016: report

Hollywood’s leading stars Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, once considered the hottest of couples, are reportedly rekindling their romance.



The follow up events support the speculations.

Recently, Jennifer and Brad stole the show when the ex-couple reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards, and images of their encounter from the gala fueled hope that they may get back together.

Now, according to reports, Brad Pitt had extended apology to Jennifer for his past mistakes days after his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

The US Weekly quoted sources as saying that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor had reached out to the ‘Friends’ star after her mother passed away in 2016 and extended apology over his past mistakes.

Citing sources, Entertainment Tonight also reported that Brad had apologized to Jennifer for his mistakes.