No cricket between Pakistan and India until IOK is freed: Firdous Awan

RAWALPINDI: There cannot be any bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India, until India "frees the people of occupied Kashmir", says Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She said this while talking with media during the play on second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh here at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

"India has created many barriers in our path and promoted false propaganda on all forums to stop international cricket in Pakistan," Firdous Awan said.

"Until India frees the people of occupied Kashmir, any matches between the countries will only pour salt on the wounds of the Kashmiris."

The SAPM commended Bangladesh authorities for sending their team to Pakistan despite their initial reservations.

"They honoured their commitment, and by sending their team, have supported us in reviving international cricket in the country. Together we have demonstrated to the world that we are a peaceful country," she said.

SAPM Awan, during the talk, said that "I myself am also a cricketer", adding that had she not been a politician, she would have been the coach of the national women's cricket team.