Katrina Kaif's next project details revealed, the actress to work in an action flick?

Katrina Kaif will be working with director Ali Abbas Zafar for the fourth time performing unseen action stunts in her next venture.

According to Hindustan Times, as part of her next project, Katrina will be seen performing some never-before seen action stunts, for which she is working really hard on her fitness.

According to the outlet, “Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalizing the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It’s an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise.”



As per sources, filmmaker Ali has plans to make this an action superhero franchise. He wrote the script, will be producing and directing it as well, but the release date is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Katrina's next film is Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.