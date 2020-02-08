close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
Matthew Perry’s first upload after Instagram debut breaks the internet: Check out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 08, 2020
Matthew Perry’s first upload after Instagram debut breaks the internet: Check out

Matthew Perry broke the internet with his much-awaited Instagram debut, just four months after his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston drove everyone crazy after she joined the photo-video sharing app.

Now, Matthew has uploaded his first post on Instagram, revealing how excited he is to finally be on the platform.

The post, uploaded only a few hours back, shows Matthew paying tribute to his iconic character from Friends, Chandler Bing, with a GIF that depicts him jumping in joy.

The GIF is from a scene that aired in Episode 17, The One with Rachel's Inadvertent Kiss, from Season 5 of the show.

Check out the post here 

"This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go..." he captioned the post. 

Instagram's official account couldn't help but make a Friends reference as they commented on the actor's IG post, "The one where we’re jumping for joy."

Earlier, Jennifer Aniston welcomed Matthew on Instagram with an endearing yet amusing post. 



