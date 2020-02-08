Adnan Sami advises Salman Khan to get married

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has advised Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to get married, Indian media reported.



Adnan Sami recently visited the Bigg Boss 13 house with his family and met Salman Khan, the host of the reality show, as well.

The Dabangg 3 actor and Adnan Sami had a lot of fun and the singer also told the bachelor superstar to get ‘sorted out’ and get married.

Later, the singer told IANS that Salman Khan played with his daughter on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and also liked his new song Tu Yaad Aya.

"Salman Khan teased me by telling my wife Roya that it’s good to see that you have sorted him out,” Adnan Sami said.

To this the singer teased Salman back by saying, "It's about time that even you get 'sorted out' and get married."

Salman Khan and Adnan Sami have collaborated in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Lucky: No Time For Love.