PTI Lahore official suspended over derogatory posters against Hindus

LAHORE: The ruling PTI has sent packing the general secretary of the party’s Lahore chapter due to the controversial posters, quoting derogatory slogans against Hindus.

Mian Akram Usman had put up some posters for Kashmir Day, which had featured a derogatory line targeting the Hindu community. The posters were displayed at public spaces in Lahore.

In the show-cause noticed to Usman after his suspension, the party has noted that the words that appeared on the posters violate the party policy.

The notice was issued by the party's Lahore president, Zuhair Abbas Khokhar and the matter was referred to a special committee.

After a public backlash, Usman had blamed the printer who produced the posters for 'mistakenly' printing an inflammatory slur targeting Hindus.

Usman had said that he had wanted to target Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the printer ‘mistakenly’ substituted Modi's name with the word 'Hindu'.

“I apologise [to] all peaceful Hindus living on both sides of the border,” Usman had said on Twitter.

“All posters [were] removed immediately when they came [to] my notice. I’m not the one who [is] stuck on mistakes,” Usman tweeted after a Twitter user remarked that they did not believe his version.