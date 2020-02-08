Selena Gomez shares her struggles with depression, anxiety and life regrets

Selena Gomez has turned into a force to be reckoned with ever since she returned to the spotlight, post personal struggles.



During an interview with Dazed magazine, Selena wore her heart on her sleeve providing an unfiltered opinion about Instagram and its impact on the youth.

Photographer Brianna Capozzi asked the singer, "If you could hit a button today and get rid of Instagram entirely, would you?"



Even though her initial answer was a ‘yes’. Selena reformed her thoughts, stating, "Oh gosh! I think I’d have a lot of people not liking me for saying yes," she started with a laugh.

"If I could find a balanced, happy medium that would be great, but I would be lying if I said that it isn’t destroying some of my generation, their identity.”

She went on to explain how she finds a way to protect herself from the toxic nature of the site. She admits that she makes it a point to never read comments online, regarding herself.



She was quoted as saying, "Well, I don’t read anything, I don’t read any single thing. That’s been kind of hard, cause I was used to reading everything for so long. But I don’t, and I mean that. You know, when I found out that [Rare] was getting great reviews I appreciated hearing it but I just can’t pay attention: the moment I do I start getting insecure and I just feel empty. It’s so much nicer not to know sometimes."