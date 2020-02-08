Meghan Markle had a 'tremendous shift' of behaviour since arriving in Canada

With less than a month’s lapse since Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave British royal life surfaced, the couple have set up base in Canada for some much needed privacy.



PEOPLE recently came out with information regarding Meghan's first few days back in Canada and according to an inside source, the former royal is much happier and exudes a 'tremendous shift' in behaviour.

The insider was quoted as saying, “It was just this tremendous shift when Meghan returned to Canada [after the announcement]. You could tell that she felt so much less stressed.”

Even at the airport, the Duchess could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she boarded a sea plane to Vancouver after the news broke out.

These days, the couple are enjoying their privacy in Canada. A close friend of Meghan revealed, “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”