Mahira Khan, Meera all smiles at PISA Awards

Mahira Khan and Meera were spotted all smiling at Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 in Dubai, days after the latter strongly criticized the Raees actress.



Mahira and Meera came across at PISA 2020 in Dubai. Actor Sheheryar Munawar was also present on the occasion.

In a video circulating on social media, Mahira could be heard sharing her grievance with Meera saying “This is the first time I am actually upset with you Meera Jee after becoming friends because you said something about me again.”

Over this, Meera replied, “I swear I never said anything about you Mahira.”

It may be mentioned here that recently, Meera had strongly criticized Mahira, saying that she is not a ‘talented’ actor.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, Meera said, “Mahira is not a talented actor. I am more brilliant than her.”

“I think Mahira is given extraordinary importance in the showbiz industry. I am a victim of this injustice, whether it is in films or on television.”

Meera further said that Mahira has gained popularity owing to Shah Rukh Khan, after their collaboration in Raees, as she is not very talented herself.