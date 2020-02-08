Deepika Padukone’s PDA-filled post with Ranveer Singh leaves hearts fluttering

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Deepika Padukone’s fans have recently been gushing over her adorable a his&her vacation announcement.
Recently, the star announced her departure abroad with a picture of her and her husband, Ranveer Singh’s passports.
Her most recent update however, has been gaining a lot of traction due to its innocent and loving aura.
The star took to her Instagram account to post a picture of two pairs of shoes, black and white. The pairs can be seen lain atop a background of golden sand.
Deepika captioned the post with the words, “I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation”
