Deepika Padukone’s PDA-filled post with Ranveer Singh leaves hearts fluttering

Deepika Padukone’s fans have recently been gushing over her adorable a his&her vacation announcement.



Recently, the star announced her departure abroad with a picture of her and her husband, Ranveer Singh’s passports.

Her most recent update however, has been gaining a lot of traction due to its innocent and loving aura.



The star took to her Instagram account to post a picture of two pairs of shoes, black and white. The pairs can be seen lain atop a background of golden sand.

Deepika captioned the post with the words, “I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation”

Check out her post below



