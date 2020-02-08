close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 8, 2020

Deepika Padukone’s PDA-filled post with Ranveer Singh leaves hearts fluttering

Deepika Padukone’s PDA esque post leaves fans hearts fluttering. Photo: Instagram

Deepika Padukone’s fans have recently been gushing over her adorable a his&her vacation announcement.

Recently, the star announced her departure abroad with a picture of her and her husband, Ranveer Singh’s passports.

Her most recent update however, has been gaining a lot of traction due to its innocent and loving aura.

The star took to her Instagram account to post a picture of two pairs of shoes, black and white. The pairs can be seen lain atop a background of golden sand.

Deepika captioned the post with the words, “I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation”

Check out her post below


