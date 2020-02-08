Sara Ali Khan's list of requirements for the perfect man will leave you gushing

Sara Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's fastest emerging stars. Her bubbly nature and kindhearted gestures never fail to make fans' hearts flutter. She recently gave a candid interview, listing the qualities she would want in a man.

She appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, What Women Want.

When Kareena asked her to list down her top most requirements in a man, Sara replied by saying, “I think sachayi (truth), fun and sense of humour."

She also mentioned that she did not want to date someone very good looking. “It’s better if not good looking as the guy will be self-obsessed and that’s something I can’t handle, people who are comfortable in their own skin are quite rare and very attractive” explained Sara.

The Simmba starlet further told that one thing in a relationship she cannot compromise on is fidelity.

She would like to be with someone she could be proud of to call her own, as she is an independent, workaholic girl with strong family, friends and a iron clad support system, she added.